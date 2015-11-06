Nov 6 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.13 billion)of treasury bills on Nov. 10, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 65.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)