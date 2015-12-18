BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
Dec 18 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills on Dec. 23, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday.
Source texts: (bit.ly/1RWfv7H)(bit.ly/1RWfyjY)
($1 = 66.3900 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
May 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE556F14EM2 SIDBI 64D 5-May-17 99.9831 6.1695 2 345 99.9831 6