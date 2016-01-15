Jan 15 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of treasury bills on Jan. 20, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. Source text: (bit.ly/1ZzZ2M2)(bit.ly/1ZzZ5Yr) ($1 = 67.6800 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)