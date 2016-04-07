BRIEF-India's KCP Ltd posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.7 million rupees versus loss 17.5 million rupees year ago
April 7 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on April 12, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Thursday.
Source text - (bit.ly/20abm2d)
($1 = 66.5900 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 240.9 million rupees versus profit 156.6 million rupees year ago