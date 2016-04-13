BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
April 13 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on April 20, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Wednesday.
($1 = 66.6150 Indian rupees)
Source text - (bit.ly/1VoylaW)
(bit.ly/1Voyona) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
