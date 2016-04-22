BRIEF-India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 181.09 billion rupees
April 22 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of treasury bills on April 27, comprising 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday.
Source text - (bit.ly/1SVhEgd)
(bit.ly/1SVhGVn) ($1 = 66.5200 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter total income from operations 181.09 billion rupees
* Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary