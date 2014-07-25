GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
July 25 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees ($2.50 billion) of treasury bills on July 30, including 90 billion of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday.
($1 = 60.1025 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.