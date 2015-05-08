May 8 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of treasury bills on May 13, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 63.9350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)