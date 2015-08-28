US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record on rebound in U.S. job growth, energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.12 billion) of treasury bills on Sept. 2, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 66.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.