Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) of treasury bills on Sept. 30, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Thursday. Source texts: (bit.ly/1LyQGfw) (bit.ly/1LyRjpv) ($1 = 66.2300 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)