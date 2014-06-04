June 4 (Reuters) -

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5201 percent versus 8.6456 percent last week

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5959 percent versus 8.7050 percent two week ago

* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.92 rupees - RBI

* India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.89 rupees - RBI For details, click