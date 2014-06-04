US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
June 4 (Reuters) -
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.5201 percent versus 8.6456 percent last week
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5959 percent versus 8.7050 percent two week ago
* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.92 rupees - RBI
* India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.89 rupees - RBI For details, click
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss