May 21 The Reserve Bank of India said -

* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 percent versus 8.8550 percent last week

* Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7050 percent versus 8.8798 percent two weeks ago

* India sells 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees - RBI

* India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.84 rupees - RBI

For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )