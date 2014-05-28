GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 The Reserve Bank of India said-
RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week
RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6959 pct vs 8.8857 pct two week ago
India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees - RBI
India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.02 rupees - RBI
For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.