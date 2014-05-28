May 28 The Reserve Bank of India said-

RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6456 pct vs 8.6456 pct last week

RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6959 pct vs 8.8857 pct two week ago

India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.89 rupees - RBI

India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.02 rupees - RBI

For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore) )