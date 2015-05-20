US STOCKS-Wall Street loses oomph but Apple crosses $800-billion mark
* Indexes end: Dow -0.17 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.29 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 9 The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first ever U.S. company to close with a market capitalization above $800 billion.