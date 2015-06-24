China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
June 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.6851 pct vs 7.6851 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.12 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.7217 pct vs 7.7683 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.85 rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1QPj0y4, bit.ly/1QPj2Gj (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions