June 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.6851 pct vs 7.6851 pct last week * RBI says india sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.12 rupees * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.7217 pct vs 7.7683 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.85 rupees