May 27 RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.8519 pct vs 7.8936 pct last week India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.08 rupees - RBI RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8265 pct India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.76 rupees - RBI (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)