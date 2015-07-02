July 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.5602 pct vs 7.6851 pct last week * RBI says india sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.15 rupees * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.6622 pct vs 7.7487 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.32 rupees

