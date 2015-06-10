June 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.6851 pct vs 7.6851 pct last week * India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.12 rupees - RBI * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.7683 pct vs 7.8265 pct two weeks ago * India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.81 rupees - RBI

Source texts (bit.ly/1HpSqpc, bit.ly/1HpSp4I) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)