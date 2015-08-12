Aug 12 * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.5110 pct vs 7.5326 pct two week ago * RBI says india sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.39 rupees * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2689 pct vs 7.4353 pct last week * RBI says india sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.22 rupees