June 29 The Reserve Bank of India: * INDIA TO BORROW 1,960 BLN RUPEES VIA T-BILLS FROM JULY 2-SEPT 30 - CENBANK * INDIA TO BORROW 1.19 TRLN RUPEES VIA 91-DAY TBILLS, 390 BLN RUPEES VIA 182-DAY AND 380 BLN RUPEES VIA 364-DAY TBILLS Issuance of T-Bills during July-September 2015 (bln rupees) Date of Auction 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total July 02, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 July 08, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 July 15, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 July 22, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 July 29, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 August 05, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 August 12, 2015 80.00 60.00 140.00 August 19, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 August 26, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 September 02, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 September 09, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 September 16, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 September 23, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 September 30, 2015 90.00 50.00 140.00 Total 1190.00 390.00 380.00 1960.00 Source text: (bit.ly/1LDJJdo) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)