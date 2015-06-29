June 29 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of treasury bills on July 2, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Monday. Source texts: bit.ly/1GV6Agk, bit.ly/1GV6C7U ($1 = 63.8389 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)