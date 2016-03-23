March 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2274 pct vs 7.2689 pct last week

* RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.23 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.1662 pct vs 7.2308 pct two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.55 rupees

