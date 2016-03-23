BRIEF-K.P. Energy recommends final dividend of 0.20 rupees/shr
* Recommended final dividend of 0.20 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.2274 pct vs 7.2689 pct last week
* RBI says India sells 80 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.23 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.1662 pct vs 7.2308 pct two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.55 rupees
Source text - (bit.ly/22vkkvY)
(bit.ly/22vknrH) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Recommended final dividend of 0.20 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved proposal for issue of 77,60,000 equity shares on preferential basis