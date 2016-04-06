April 6 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.32 rupees * RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.66 rupees * RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8536 pct vs 7.2689 pct last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.9298 pct vs 7.1662 pct two weeks ago

