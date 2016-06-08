June 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.33 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.9480 pct vs 6.9595 pct two week ago

* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.52 rupees

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8121 pct vs 6.8536 pct last week

