US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
June 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.33 rupees
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.9480 pct vs 6.9595 pct two week ago
* RBI says India sells 60 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.52 rupees
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.8121 pct vs 6.8536 pct last week
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)