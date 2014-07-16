July 16 RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.5619 pct last week RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.6395 pct vs 8.6395 pct two weeks ago RBI says India sells 90 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees RBI says India sells 28.09 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.87 rupees (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)