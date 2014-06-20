June 20 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) of treasury bills on June 25 including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)