US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
MUMBAI Jan 15 United Bank of India said it would cut its base rate by 25 basis points to 10 percent from February 1, after the Reserve Bank of India itself cut rates in a surprise inter-meeting move.
Shares in United Bank extended gains to 4.2 percent after the announcement. (Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)