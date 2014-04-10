April 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0213 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0189 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0426 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0412 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds

* For details of the bonds to be sold this week, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)