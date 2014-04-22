April 22 The Reserve Bank of India: * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1 billion rupees ($16.5 million) for 2020 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 billion rupees for 2023 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2032 bonds * Sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 million rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the auction, see: ($1 = 60.4750 Indian Rupees)