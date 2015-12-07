BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas seeks members' nod for increase in investment by FIIs to 30 pct
* Seeks members' nod for increase in aggregate investment by FIIs or RFPIs to up to 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.72 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: Weighted average rate at 6.71 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: Allots 28.12 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 28.12 bln rupees
* March quarter profit 1.52 billion rupees versus profit 1.03 billion rupees year ago