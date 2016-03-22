BRIEF-India's TCPL Packaging March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
March 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.88 pct at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.90 pct at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 200.00 bln rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 305.72 bln rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 24.00 pct at cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate repo auction
