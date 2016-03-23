BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 155.04 bln rupees at 15-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.92 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 7.00 pct at 15-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Makes partial allotment of 53.32 pct at cut-off rate at 15-day variable rate repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/1LFWFS0 (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
May 16 Hong Kong stocks turned lower on Tuesday after touching 21-month intraday highs, breaking a six-session winning streak, as investors took profit despite overnight strength on Wall Street.