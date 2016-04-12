India's 2016-17 tea exports drop 4.3 pct y/y - Board
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
April 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Allots 150.05 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 150 bln rupees notified
* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.57 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.59 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Makes partial allotment of 23.68 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text - (bit.ly/1T0Or6H) (Bengaluru newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's tea exports in fiscal 2016-17 fell 4.3 percent from a year ago to 222.93 million kg as Pakistan and Russia trimmed purchases, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
* March quarter net profit 1.70 billion rupees versus profit 250.4 million rupees year ago