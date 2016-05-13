May 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Allots 190.06 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 190 bln rupees notified

* RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.55 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction

* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.56 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction

* RBI: Makes partial allotment of 85.52 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1Or26QD) (Bengaluru Newsroom)