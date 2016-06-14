BRIEF-India's SRF Ltd consol March-qtr profit up about 16 pct
* SRF Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.11 billion rupees
June 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 6.46 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENBANK: MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 93.58 PCT AT CUT-OFF RATE AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 6.48 PCT AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION
* INDIA CENBANK: ALLOTS 100.03 BLN RUPEES AT OVERNIGHT VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 118.16 BLN RUPEES
Source text: (bit.ly/21jO3Tv) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago