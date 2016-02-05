Feb 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 265.02 bln rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction vs 265 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.77 pct at 13-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at 13-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 37.18 pct at cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/23MPeOx) (Bengaluru newsroom)