Feb 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 155.10 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.83 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.86 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 18.06 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1KCaYWK) (Bengaluru newsroom)