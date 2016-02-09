BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 155.10 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.83 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.86 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 18.06 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1KCaYWK)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack