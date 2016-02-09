Feb 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 6 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.82 pct at 6 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 200.03 bln rupees at 6 day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 205.75 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 45.24 pct at cut-off rate at 6 day variable rate repo auction

