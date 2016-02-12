Feb 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 155.03 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 155 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.83 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 6.84 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: makes partial allotment of 30.47 pct at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/20YRWya) (Bengaluru newsroom)