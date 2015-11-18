UPDATE 1-China iron ore extends losses as supply rises; steel rebounds
* Spot iron ore fell 10.3 pct last week, biggest loss in a year
Nov 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.78 pct at 2-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.88 pct at 2-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: Allots 59.05 bln rupees at 2-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 59.05 bln rupees
