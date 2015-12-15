US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Dec 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.81 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.82 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 6 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction ; gets bids worth 7 bln rupees
Source text: (bit.ly/1J8KWUZ) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)