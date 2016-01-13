Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction

* India cbank: allots 100.01 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 101.50 bln rupees

* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 83.33 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1PqNosm) (Bengaluru newsroom)