US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
* India cbank: weighted average rate at 6.81 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction
* India cbank: allots 100.01 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 101.50 bln rupees
* India cbank: makes partial allotment of 83.33 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction
Source text: (bit.ly/1PqNosm) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)