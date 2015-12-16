Dec 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.79 pct at 13 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.83 pct at 13 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 200.00 bln rupees at 13 day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 235.25 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 95.00 pct at cut-off rate at 13 day variable rate repo auction

Source text: (bit.ly/1ZbfPBv) (Bengaluru newsroom)