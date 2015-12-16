Dec 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 5 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.80 pct at 5 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 128.05 bln rupees at 5 day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 128.05 bln rupees

Source text: (bit.ly/1QrPfTi) (Bengaluru newsroom)