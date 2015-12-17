US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 17 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.76 pct at 12 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.82 pct at 12 day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 135.70 bln rupees at 12 day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 135.70 bln rupees
Source text: (bit.ly/1O7ZqG3) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)