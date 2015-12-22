Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.86 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: Weighted average rate at 6.92 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: Allots 150.02 bln rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction ; gets bids worth 315.65 bln rupees * India cenbank: Makes partial allotment of 87.05 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction

