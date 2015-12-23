Dec 23 Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.91 pct at 5-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.93 pct at 5-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 300.01 bln rupees at 5-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 586.15 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 22.84 pct at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate repo auction