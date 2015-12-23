Dec 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Allots 255.02 bln rupees at 16-day variable rate repo auction vs 255 bln rupees notified * RBI: Sets cut-off rate of 6.88 pct at 16-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Weighted average rate at 6.93 pct at 16-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: Makes partial allotment of 27.88 pct at cut-off rate at 16-day variable rate repo auction

