Dec 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.86 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: Weighted average rate at 6.93 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: Allots 200.00 bln rupees at 7-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 224.55 bln rupees * India cenbank: Makes partial allotment of 63.33 pct at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate repo auction

