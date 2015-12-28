Dec 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.80 pct at 3-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.89 pct at 3-day variable rate repo auction * India cenbank: allots 250.00 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 265.00 bln rupees * India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 50.00 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate repo auction

